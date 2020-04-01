|
|
James Edwards James A. Edwards, age 82 of Pocahontas, IL, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home, in rural Pocahontas, IL. He was born on Saturday, July 03, 1937, in Kittanning, PA, the son of Alvin and Edna (nee Taylor) Edwards. On Tuesday, August 20, 1957, he married Daisy G. Edwards nee Sheasley at W. Virginia, who passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Highland, IL. Born and raised at Kittaning, PA. Moved to Granite City, IL, and began working at Granite City Steel. He then served with the US Army Air Corps with duty over seas at Lebanon. He returned home and began working at Granite City Steel and retired from there at age 60 as a forklift driver. After retirement he and his wife purchased property south of Pocahontas, IL, where they lived for many years. Also in their retirement they helped their son in the restaurant business. He was a big sports nut, loving the St. Louis Cardinals, Blues hockey and the St. Louis Rams football team. He enjoyed family, gardening, cooking and always made his family dinner when his wife worked midnights as a registered nurse. Survivors include children Linda C. Stack, Pocahontas, IL, James R. "Jim" (Donna) Edwards, Granite City, IL, Stephen P. (Karen) Edwards, Pocahontas, IL, Rebecca S. "Becky" (Jeff) Vinson, Granite City, IL, Mark A. Edwards, Pocahontas, IL, Christina R. Kicklighter, Collinsville, IL, Melissa A. Howard, Collinsville, IL, grandchildren Bobbi Jo (Jeremy) DuBois, Amy (Tyler) Koehn, Jamie Edwards, Amber (Nick) Spaeth, Angela (Brennon) Scott, Alyssa Edwards, Zachary (Tia) Vinson, Noah Vinson, Jacob Kicklighter, Emma Howard; great grandchildren Trinity Darst, Micah Darst, Peyton Darst, Sophia Darst, Belle Koehn, Aurora Koehn, Jasmine Koehn, Abel Badgett, Isabella Edwards, Neveah Scott, Emilia Scott, Sullivan Vinson, James Dooley, Milo Dooley, Nora Dooley, and siblings Daryl Edwards, Indiana, PA, Perry Edwards, South Heights, PA, Martha Johns, Granite City, IL, Evelyn Crissman, Adrian, PA, Glad John, Kittaning, PA, Sam Edwards, Butler, PA. Hewas preceded in deth by his parents Alvin and Edna Edwards, wife Daisy Edwards , infant son Charles Edwardsand 2 sisters Irean Shankle and Carol Gurley. Memorial contributions may be made to or First Baptist Church-Highland. Service: Service to be held at a later date. nterment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL, at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 1, 2020