James Ellis James Larry Ellis, 71, a resident of Montgomery, PA passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born September 15, 1948 in Granite City, Illinois he was a son of Carlos and Mrs Vivian Ellis. He graduated from Granite City Senior High School, Granite City, Illinois in 1966. James proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Military policeman in Vietnam between 1968 and 1970. He received the following medals for his time served for our Country; The National Defense Service Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, 2 overseas bars, Vietnamese service medal and the Vietnamese campaign medal. James served for the United States Secret Service at the White House for President Richard Nixon. He retired in 2011 from Smurfit Stone Container where he worked for 34 years. James was a member of the Keystone Sportsmen Association and belonged to the Williamsport Vet Center support group. He loved fishing and collecting fishing and military items. Surviving are his wife, Nancy (Greenawalt) Ellis and his son, James L. Ellis (Jennifer), of Montoursville PA; five grandchildren, Jaime, Jackson, Julianna, Joseph and Jocelyn Ellis; two sisters-in-law, Antoinette Ellis, Illinois and Ran Ellis, Georgia. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Karl Ellis, Georgia and David Ellis, IL and two sisters, Linda Lomax, Iowa and Karen Pilcic, Illinois. Memorial contributions may be made in James' name to the Wounded Warrior Project, 301 Grant Street Ste. 900, Pittsburgh PA 15219 or the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3301 Wahoo Drive, Williamsport PA 17701. Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com under James' memorial page. Service: Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Sanders Mortuary Williamsport, PA
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 10, 2020.