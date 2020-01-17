Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Edwardsville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Erb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Erb

Send Flowers
James Erb Obituary
ERB- James E. Erb, age 74, passed away at 9:50 p.m. on January 14, 2020, at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville, with Rev. John Shank officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -