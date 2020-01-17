|
ERB- James E. Erb, age 74, passed away at 9:50 p.m. on January 14, 2020, at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville, with Rev. John Shank officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.
