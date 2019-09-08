Home

Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
(618) 233-7200
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
James Farless


1938 - 2019
James Farless James E. Farless, 81, of Belleville, IL, passed away at home on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his residence. James was born on April 24, 1938 in Stewart, TN. He graduated from W.T. Thomas High School, class of 1956 in Cumberland City, TN. Before his retirement, he worked for Greyhound Lines as a mechanic for 53 years. He enjoyed fishing and traveling. James was preceded in death by his 1st wife; Jacqueline Farless; 2nd wife, Elsa Farless; parents. Lester E. and Ruby (Dix) Farless; brother, John Vernon Farless. Surviving is his companion Bernice Allen; sister-in-law, Joan Farless; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A special thank you to Charles & Harriett Miller, Steve & Angie Allen & Villa Hills Fire Department. Service: A visitation will be held at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, IL, 62208 on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 6 8 PM. A funeral to celebrate James's life will be at Lake View Funeral Home on Monday September 9, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019
