James Ferreri James Joseph (Jim) Ferreri, age 58, of Orlando, Florida, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born in Belleville, IL on February 23, 1961. He was preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Rita nee Scheibel Ferreri. Surviving are his siblings Angela (Joseph) Yotko of Lavelle, PA, Mark (Pam) Ferreri of Boulder Creek, CA, Carla (Steve) Schultheis of Waterloo, IL, and Lynn (Jess) Yerger of Allentown, PA, Beloved Nieces & Nephews Christine (Mark) Schulstad, Michael (Hilary) Yotko, Kyle Seipp, Tyler Wales, Kathryn (Abraham) Renteria, Colan Seipp, Stephanie (Noah) Hayden, Lucas Yerger as well as Aunt and Uncle Lois nee Scheibel and Wesley Heintz of Belleville, IL. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the VITAS Community Connections (hospice), 2201 Lucien Way, Suite 100, Maitland, FL 32751 or The . Newcomer Funeral Home in Orlando, FL has charge of arrangements. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 4, 2019
