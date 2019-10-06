|
James Finkle James "Jim" Lewis Finkle, age 67, of Granite City, IL, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Jim was born on December 15, 1951 in St. Louis, MO, a son of the late William Finkle and Anita (Heath) Finkle. Jim retired as a Lt. Col. from the United States Army. He was a Vietnam Veteran, Desert Storm Veteran and an Operation Iraqi Freedom Veteran. On May 20, 2004, Jim married Melissa (Lange) Coomer at John Cochran VA Medical Center Chapel in St. Louis, MO. Jim was a Boy Scout Leader for over fifteen years, earning the distinguished Wood Badge. He was also an N.R.A. instructor for the Boys Scouts. Jim enjoyed riding motorcycles and taking long rides on his Harley. He was currently studying Culinary Arts at SWIC so he could help challenged people learn the restaurant industry. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, whom he adored. Jim loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Williams. He is survived by his devoted wife, Melissa Finkle of Granite City, IL; loving children, Elaine Coomer of Las Vegas, NV, William "Buck" (Amy Viehweg) Coomer of St. Louis, MO and Gerald (Brittany) Finkle of Olney, IL; dear siblings, Gerald (Marty) Finkle of Chesterfield, MO, Anne (Raimo) Bakis of Briarcliff Manor, NY and Barb (Mahesh) Jesrani of Hopewell Junction, NY; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Memorial donations may be given to BSA 8064G. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Visitatioin: Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Service: In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with Pastor Mike Rayson officiating. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO, with full military honors conducted by the United States Army.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019