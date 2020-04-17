James Fischer James Gary Fischer, 77, of Belleville, IL, born June 22, 1942, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. James retired from ROHO after 14 years. He was a member of the NRA and a St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. and Ethel S., nee Schnipper, Fischer; a grandson, Corbin Evans; a brother-in-law, Daniel Moehle; and two sisters-in-law, Patricia Crady, and Kathleen Buehler. Surviving are his wife of nearly 36 years, Rose Ann, nee Moehle, Fischer, whom he married on September 28, 1984; two daughters, Sherry (Tom) Martindale of Belleville, IL, and Barbara Evans of Mascoutah, IL; four grandchildren, Cody Schubert, Caitlin Evans, Taylor Evans, and Katherine Martindale; and many cousins, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services will be held Monday, April 20, 2020.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 17, 2020.