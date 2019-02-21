James Bradley Ford James Ford, Sr. "Brad" 72, of Mascoutah, IL born March 6, 1946 in Ridgecrest, CA, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family, after a four year battle with cancer. Brad was a retired coal miner from Peabody Coal Co. and also retired as head custodian from Mascoutah School District 19, Sixth Street Elementary School. He was a member of Holy Childhood Church in Mascoutah, Moose Lodge 815, Knights of Columbus Council 4380, American Legion Post 292, UMWA District 12 and a U.S. Navy Vietnam War veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester E. and Jean, nee Elkins, Ford, a brother Tim Ford and a sister, Judy Young. Surviving are his wife, Ann Hilaire, nee Bowyer, Ford whom he married in Carlinville, IL on Dec. 30, 1967; his children, Suzanne (Todd) Moeller of O'Fallon, IL, James Bradley "Jay" (Amy) Ford, Jr. of Mascoutah, IL, David Michael Ford of New York, NY, Jon Ford and fianc‚ Jennifer of Troy, IL; eight grandchildren, Mikayla (Josh) Duncan, Gabrielle (John) Wilson, Renae Moeller, Quinn Ford, Gavin Hameed-Ford, Carson Ford, Lily Ford, Jordin Knight; special nephews, Toby (Lori) Drury, Pat and Ryan Drury and their children, Aidan, Kelsey, Mason and Jay Drury; numerous nieces and other nephews; and brother-in-law, Pat (Sally) Bowyer of Fort Walton Beach, FL. Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Belleville Area, 1301 S. 11th St., Belleville, IL 62226 or Macoupin Lake Club, P.O. Box 11, Carlinville, IL 62626. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah with a "Celebration of Life" immediately following at the American Legion Post 292, 1414 West Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. There will be a prayer service at 4 p.m. Friday.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary