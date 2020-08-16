James Goodall James D. Goodall, 84, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Tuesday, August 6, 1935 in Belleville, IL, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his residence. James was the owner of several restaurants in the Belleville area. He was Past Master Gothic Lodge #852 A.F. & A.M. and member of East Lodge #504 A.F. & A.M., Past Master Freeburg Lodge #418 A.F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Bodies, Ainad Shrine, Oriental Band, Hospital Unit, Belleville Shrine Club, Past Patron of Rob Morris Chapter #98 O.E.S., current Worthy Patron of Amaryllis Chapter #750 O.E.S. and Southern Illinois Court 86 R.O.J. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Bernice, nee Weber, Goodall; son, Steven Cregger; brother, Michael Goodall. Surviving are his wife, Sara, nee Crum, Goodall of Fairview Heights, IL; children, Grant (Gigi) Goodall of Belleville, IL, Rebecca Cregger of Belleville, IL, Scott (Lynnette) Cregger of Hudson, FL, Brian (Tracy) Cregger of Fairview Heights, IL; 9 grandchildren; great grandson. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Gothic Lodge Scholarship Fund or Educational Assistance Fund of O.E.S. Grand Chapter. Visitation: Visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at East Lodge 504 AF & AM, 9950 St. Clair Avenue, Fairview Heights, IL, with a Masonic Service to be held at 7:00 pm. Jim's requested to have his body cremated.