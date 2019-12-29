|
James Gravot James E. Gravot, age 80, of Belleville, IL, born on April 12, 1939 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his residence. James was a graduate of Assumption High School and a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of Local #169 for 61 years and enjoyed spending time on his farm and winning bets while calling his cows. James was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Gravot and Areta, nee Decker, Erickson; and his siblings, Rita Marie Schmitt, Ronnie Gravot and Jack Gravot. James is survived by his wife, Carolyn Ruhmann; his children, Michelle (Dave) Henke of Smithton, IL, Keith Gravot of O'Fallon, IL, Karla (Derek) Morgan of Millstadt, IL, John (Lori) Lankford, San Diego, CA, and Angela (Greg) Berger of Freeburg, IL; grandchildren, Ryan Acopiado, Matthew Acopiado, Dustin Bevill, Kyle Gravot, Cody Berger, Blake Berger and Kaitlyn Lankford; 4 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Mickey Gravot of Millstadt, IL and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Service: Per the wishes of James, no services will be held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019