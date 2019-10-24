|
James Haeman James B. Haeman, 93 of Belleville, Illinois, born December 29, 1925 in Belleville, Illinois, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 in O'Fallon, Illinois. Mr. Haeman retired from Civil Service with the Army Aviation Systems Command in St. Louis. Missouri. He proudly served his country for two years in the United States Army, with the 28th Infantry division during World War II in Europe. He also served in the Air Force Reserves at Scott Air Force Base. He was a member of Post 1739 in Belleville, Illinois and the American Legion Post 581 in Columbia, Illinois. He was also a member of the Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge 1221, where he had served as a past Governor. He spent 12 years as an Alderman and one year as a building inspector with the City of Columbia, Illinois. He enjoyed playing golf and bowling. We will never find a more kind, gentle and honest man. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Delores Jean Haeman, nee Barnett, whom he married on February 20, 1982; his daughter, Arna Jane Trotter; his parents, George and Eleanor, nee Weyhaupt, Haeman; two sisters, Lavina and Evelyn; four brothers, Monroe, Cletus, Andrew, and Elmer; and a niece, Marlene Thomas. Surviving are his grandson, Scott Thompson, of Belleville, Illinois; his great grandchildren, Zachary Thompson and Zara Thompson; his dear friend, Betty Duco; and many other relatives, step family, and friends. Memorials are appreciated to the family to help with medical expenses. Condolences may be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 12 Noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019