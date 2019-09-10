|
James Harp James M. Harp, 87, of Bethalto, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 10:20 pm at his home. He was born August 25, 1932, the youngest son of Earl and Ethel (Caywood) Harp. On December 1, 1951 in Benton, IL James married Ruie Wilcox. James was a mold repairman for Owens Illinois for 32 years and later worked for Ball Icon for 8 years. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid Bible reader. In his younger years, James would lend a helping hand for friends and neighbors with their home and building projects. He is survived by his wife, Ruie Harp of Bethalto, IL; a daughter, Marsha Norris of Bethalto, IL; a grandson, Christopher Norris (Angie) of Fenton, MO; and 3 grandchildren, Tia, Lexi, and Hayden Norris. James is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Paul, Leon, Earl, and Phillip Harp; fours sisters, Sylvia Mae Harp, Beatrice McGuire, Reba Rogers, and Betty Andrews; and a son-in-law, Mike Norris. Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Church Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com Visitation: will be held Wednesday, September, 11, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL Services: will take place on Thursday, Septmeber 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to the ELIAS KALLAL AND SCHAAF FUNERAL HOME Bethalto, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 10, 2019