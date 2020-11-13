James Henry Goss, Sr.

November 5, 2020

Park Hills, Missouri - James Henry Goss, Sr. of Park Hills was born November 4 1937 in St. Louis to the late and he departed this life on November 5, 2020 in St. Louis at the age of 83 years and 1 day. Besides his parents, he is also preceded in death by his lovely wife, Patricia (Young) Goss, his brothers and sisters, Ronald Goss, George Goss, Harold Steinhauser, Shirley Steinhauser, and Thelma Steinhauser Embrich.

Jim served his country proudly first in the United States Army before transferring to the United States Army Reserves. Recently, he was inducted into the Kentucky Colonials. He retired from US Express Co where he was an over the road truck driver. Jim was an avid bowler but mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children, Timothy M. Goss, Sr, Julie (David) Cistola, Eva 'Dee' Goss and Barbara (Werle) Brickeen, 7 grandchildren, Timothy Goss, Jr, Mark Pavely, Alex Pavely, Kaylee Williams, Jennifer Kaylor, Adam and Bradley Bricken, 11 great grandchildren, Evan and Audrey Pavely, Bobby and Hannah Coello, Allysa, Brayden, Elizabeth and Lilly Kaylor, Taylor, Tyler and Cadence Brickeen, sister, Betty (Steinhauser) Reeves. Other relatives and Friends also survive.

Service at Coplin Funeral Home 11 am Monday, November 9, 2020 with visitation beginning at 10 am. Entombment will follow in the St. Francois Memorial Park.





