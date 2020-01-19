Home

James Hensley James R. "Jim Bob" Hensley, 67, of Cahokia, IL, born Tuesday, February 19, 1952 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Autumn Meadows of Cahokia. Jim Bob was a pipefitter and was a member of steamfitters local #439 of Caseyville, IL. He was preceded in death by his son, Nathan Hensley; parents, Virgil and Mildred, nee Postin, Hensley Sr. brother, Virgil Hensley Jr. sisters, Virginia Barfield and Carol Eichholz Surviving are his daughter, Nicole Hensley-Anna grandchildren, Jessica, Phillip, Nathan, Dylan, and Kaityln great grandchildren, Jayden, Arlo, Oliver, Kayleigh, Kyleigh, Kenzleigh, and Kayden. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Services: Private family interment at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020
