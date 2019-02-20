James R. Hiatt James Hiatt, age 93, of Godfrey, IL, formerly of Fairview Heights, IL born on February 25, 1925 in Mound City, IL died on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Eunice Smith Home, Alton, IL. James was a truck driver for Middlewest Freightways, Inc., in St. Louis, MO for over 35 years. He loved hunting, fishing and joke telling. often and over and over. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Eva M. Hiatt, nee Toigo; his parents, James and Josie, nee Holdman, Hiatt; and his siblings, Arthur Hiatt, Fred Hiatt, Robert Hiatt, John "Delbert" Hiatt, Carl Hiatt, Cecil Hiatt, Bette Diuzak, Kathryn Stover and Mildred Whitehead. James is survived by his sons, Gary Hiatt of Sarasota, FL and James (Helen) Hiatt of Chatham, IL; his grandchildren, Heather (Eric) Day, James (Andria) Hiatt and Amanda (John) Redman; 6 great-grandchildren; his sister, Lora Donoho of Vicksburg, MI; and many nieces, nephews, friends, especially his caregiver, Lynn Conrad and his extended family at United Methodist Village in Godfrey, IL. Memorials may be made to The or in the form of masses to the church of donors choice. In addition to funeral services, a memorial mass will be said at United Methodist Village Chapel in Godfrey, IL on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. by Fr. Jerry Wickenhauser. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd. Fairview Heights, IL. Casual attire is most welcome. Funeral Service: Will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL Fr. Stan Konieczny officiating. A burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Springfield, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019