James E. Hicks James "Jim" Edward Hicks, 88, of Bunker Hill, IL formerly of Collinsville, IL, born on December 4, 1930 in Gideon, MO, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his residence. Jim was a self-employed Diesel Mechanic. He was a member of Machinist Local 777, St. Louis, MO. He was United States Air Force Korean War Veteran. Jim was a avid fisherman and gardener. He use to raise cattle. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Erwin and Nadine, nee Turpin, Hicks; a brother and a sister. Surviving are his wife, Esther Marilyn Hicks, nee Lockwood, whom he married on March 28, 1992 in Granite City, IL; stepsons and stepdaughters, Tommy (Trisch) Newton of Highland, IL, Timmy (Jenny) Newton of Staunton, IL, Michael (Rosa) Newton of Nashville, TN, Vickie Chastain of Granite City, IL, Kimberly (Greg) Kowalski of Bunker Hill, IL and Tammie (Randy) Brewer of Bunker Hill, IL; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; a nephew, Jimmy (Julie) Hicks of O'Fallon, IL. Memorials may be made to the or to Vitas Hospice. Funeral: A funeral procession to leave Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 for a 11:30 a.m., graveside service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Arrangements handled by Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Ltd. Collinsville, IL

