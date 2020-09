HOLLIS - James R. Hollis, 89, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home. He was born July 12, 1931 in Springfield, IL, Cremation rites have been accorded. The family has entrusted Lake View Funeral Home in Fairview Heights with arrangements. Inurnment will be at a later date at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL.



