James Hundley James Robert Hundley, 71 years of Waterloo, IL, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Medical Center, St. Louis, MO. He was born July 2, 1948, in East St Louis, IL. James retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after 48 years. He enjoyed fishing, especially bass fishing tournaments and he also enjoyed hunting. He played softball for many years for the JETS and played baseball in the fountain of youth league for the Cardinals. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Joyce Hundley, nee Laramore, his daughters, Angie (Gary) Humes, Kathy (Tim) Nelson & Nikki (Josh) Cooper, his grandchildren, Paige Dieckmann, Austin & Taylor Nelson, Madison Hundley, Noah, Colin & Jackson Cooper, his mother, Doris Hundley, nee Tweedy, his brother, Tom Hundley, his sisters, Nancy (Johnny) Jackson & Lori (Robert) Vance, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil T. Hundley. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Scleroderma Foundation. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Dupo, IL. Service: Visitation will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. At Mr. Hundley's request, cremation will take place. Leesman Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 6, 2019