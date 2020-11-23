James Johnson, Sr.
August 23, 1933 - November 19, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - James Donald Johnson, Sr., 87, of O'Fallon, Ill., passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born on August 23, 1933, in Carryville, Ark. Jim joined the United States Air Force in 1950 to serve his country and see the world. While stationed at Stewart Air Force Base in Newburgh, New York, he met and married his wife, the late Marie Joan Johnson, nee Monte, on September 8, 1951. Jim and Marie had three children, Debby, Patty, and the late James, Jr., seven grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.
After retiring from the Air Force in 1970, Jim owned and operated several businesses in the St. Louis metro area. His favorite activity was spending time with his family. As a dedicated grandfather, he was always in the stands of his grandchildren's sporting events and extracurricular activities throughout the years. Jim could often be seen sitting outside on his front porch and enjoyed listening to country music.
Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marie, his son, James D. Johnson, Jr., a stillborn daughter, his parents, Thomas and Nora Grace Johnson, nee Griffin, brothers Sherial Johnson, Elmo Johnson, Delorn Johnson, Oral "Pete" Johnson, Odell Johnson, Gaylon Johnson, and Billy Dean Johnson, sisters Anna Belle Ferrell, nee Johnson, Delores Anderson, nee Johnson, and Wilma Wilkinson, nee Johnson, and great-grandson, Brody Miller.
He will be deeply missed by his daughters Debby (Dan) Sommer and Patty (James) Cavins, both of O'Fallon, Ill., brother Lorel Johnson of Ark., grandchildren Jamie (Beth) Myers of Boston, Mass., Kelly (Brad) Miller of O'Fallon, Ill., James D. (Chrissy) Johnson III of O'Fallon, Ill., Timothy (Amanda) Johnson of Farmington, Mo., Lisa (Dustin) Oberholz of Rosenburg, Tex., Cassie (Ryan) Mayer of Chicago, Ill., and Alexi Cavins of Troy, Ill., and 15 great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Emma, Camyle, and Brynn Johnson, Braden and Boston Johnson, Colton, Amylia, Madeline, and Charlotte Miller, Savannah Oberholz, Julian Myers, and Jack and Nicholas Mayer.
Jim spent his life as a hardworking and loving father, papa, and great-grandpa. He will be remembered for his unconditional love to his family, many life lessons he taught, and his endearing chuckle.
The Johnson family is sincerely grateful to his in-home caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care, Barb and Summer, and all of the healthcare professionals at St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland, Ill., who went above and beyond to care for and comfort him. Their dedication to his well-being and that of his family was incredible. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Home Instead Senior Care. Post condolences or share a memory at www.wfh-ofallon.com
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 4-6 pm at First Baptist Church, 1111 East Highway 50, O'Fallon, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Doug Munton & Rev. Skip Leininger officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Shiloh, Ill.