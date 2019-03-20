James K. Williamson James Williamson, Jr. 77, of Belleville, Illinois, born Tuesday, February 3, 1942, in St. Louis, MO, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. Jim grew up in Nashville, IL and graduated from McKendree College. He was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, IL, Enterprise Grange in O'Fallon, IL, Mississippi Valley Barbershop Chorus of Collinsville and later, in Belleville, Sounds of Harmony Barbershop Chorus. Jim was a United States Army veteran and served as a probation officer for St. Clair County. Jim loved singing in the church choir, cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals, watching his hometown Nashville Hornets, and rooting for the McKendree basketball team. He enjoyed dancing with his wife at polka dances and playing with his adorable grandchildren more than anything. Jim was fond of traveling with family and visited all 50 states. He was preceded in death by his parents, James K. and Thelma, nee Poos, Williamson, Sr. of Nashville, IL. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Gladys, nee Joseph, Williamson whom he married on August 5, 1972. He was blessed with two children and their wonderful spouses, Laurie (James) McGowan of Mt. Prospect, IL, and Nathan (Molly) Williamson of Columbia, IL, and five grandchildren: Chelsea McGowan, Jack Williamson, Charlotte McGowan, Cooper Williamson, and Archie Williamson. He cherished the friendship of Kenneth (brother-in-law) and Mary Ann Joseph of O'Fallon, IL, and other family and friends. Memorials may be made to the St. Matthew United Methodist Church - music ministry or St. Joseph Burial Association in O'Fallon. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Visitation: Will be held from 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, March 21, 2019, at St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, Illinois, and from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Friday March 22, 2019, at St. Matthew United Methodist Church. Funeral: Will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, March 22, 2019, at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, with Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Interment will follow at O'Fallon City Cemetery.



