George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
KARBAN- James William Karban, 72, of Belleville, IL, died October 3, 2019. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. October 7, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial with military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 5, 2019
