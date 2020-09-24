James Kassly

James D. Kassly James D. Kassly, age 65, of Belleville, IL born on February 13, 1955 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Monday, September 21, 2020. Jim was a graduate of Benedictine College in Atchison, KS with a B.A. Degree in Biology, and the Indiana College of Mortuary Science. He joined the family business in 1978. Jim was the Co-Owner of Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., in Fairview Heights, IL since 1984. He contributed to the community through his past service with the Cahokia Chamber of Commerce, Jaycees, and the Homecoming Association. Jim has served on the Executive Board of Hospice of Southern Illinois and the Executive Board for Illinois Extension for Madison and St. Clair County. For 6 years, Jim coached AHAUS (Mite) Hockey and later coached Soccer at the Parochial, Recreational and Select Level for Bel-Clair, SISL and SYLSA Leagues for 26 years. He was a member and current Trustee of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Belleville and the Knights of Columbus Cahokia Council. Jim was inducted in 2016 to the Raven Hall of Fame for football at Benedictine College, Atchison, KS. He was a rarity in college football, playing both offense and defense in a time when specialists were already the standard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph J., and Dolores M. Kassly, Sr., nee Dove; and his sister, Judith E. Kassly. He is survived by his wife, Dolores "Lori" Kassly, nee Mueth; his son, James J. Kassly of Belleville, IL and his daughter, Renee (Greg) Doll of O'Fallon, IL; his siblings, Anita C. Stephens, Joseph J. Kassly, Florence Kassly, Geoffrey Kassly, Elizabeth Kassly, Charles (Jennifer) Kassly, Cecelia (Brad) Eilering, and Dolores "Dolly" (Don) Phin; his sister-in-law, Marilyn (Roger) Hund; and his four-legged buddy, Petey. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Jim was excitedly anticipating the birth of his first grandson. Jim meant so much to so many. He was a loving husband and brother, and the best father two children could ever ask for. Jim was a patient teacher and nurturer - whether that meant coaching hundreds of kids over the years in hockey and soccer, cultivating thousands of saplings and flowers, or planting millions of blades of grass. Jim was life and growth itself, and his spirit will live on through all of them. He always showed up with authenticity, and he gave with all his heart. He will be missed so much. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or to Catholic Urban Programs. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
. Visitation: will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Belleville, IL with Fr. Matt Elie officiating. Internment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.