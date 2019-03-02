James Dalton Kilgallon James Kilgallon, 24, of Belleville, IL, born October 28, 1994, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. James was a graduate of Freeburg Community High School, Freeburg, IL. He was a personal trainer and a security officer for Whelan Event Services. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Joseph Kocot II; his paternal grandparents, James and Elizabeth Kilgallon; and an uncle, Joseph Kocot III. Surviving are his mother, Chalice Kilgallon (Kocot) of Belleville, IL; his father, John Kilgallon of Millstadt, IL; one brother, Cody (Savannah) Wiley of Troy, IL; two sisters, Kelsey (Don) Spencer of Geneva, IL, and Corey Kilgallon of Belleville, IL; and his maternal grandmother, Joanne Kocot of Smithton, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 2, 2019