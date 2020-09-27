James Kosydor James "Jim" R. Kosydor, 88, of O'Fallon, IL, born Friday, January 22, 1932, in East Saint Louis, IL, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Jim was the former owner of Automotive Sales in East St. Louis, IL. He was a member of Hope Chapel and a United States Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, John F. and Ann C., nee Luksza, Kosydor, 4 brothers, John Kosydor, Donald Kosydor, Robert Kosydor, Leo Kosydor, sister, Joann Grass, grandson, Jeremy Kosydor; Surviving are his wife, Janine, nee Davis, Kosydor of O'Fallon, IL, 5 children, Judy (Kevin) McCullough of Freeburg, IL, James (Sheryll) Kosydor of Millstadt, IL, Jayne (Michael) Graves of O'Fallon, IL, Jill (Mark) Kremmel of Waterloo, IL, Joseph R. (Vicki) Kosydor of Highland, IL, brother, Ronald (Marjorie) Kosydor of Alto Pass, IL, sister, Doris Pfershy of Millstadt, IL, 12 grandchildren, Jay (Nicole) McCullough, Jeff (Joy) McCullough, Joel McCullough, Michael Graves, Joseph Graves, Jamey (Lauren) Kosydor, Jennifer (Jacob) Childerson, Anna (Austin) Luberda, David (Sarah) Kremmel, Abby (Clint) Quinn, Alaina (Josh) Baker, Audrey Kosydor, 14 great- grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hope Chapel or Alzheimer's Association
. Funeral: Private family services will be held at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Extended family and friends may view services on Facebook Live at 11:00 am Monday, September 28, 2020 on Kurrus Funeral Home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KurrusFH/?ref=bookmarks
.