JAMES L. CRITES, 92, of Waterloo, IL, born May 25, 1928 in Cape Girardeau, MO, died Friday, June 26, 2020. Visit 4 to 8p.m. on Wed., July 1, 2020 at Braun Family Funeral Home. Funeral procession to leave at 10:30 a.m. Thurs., July 2, 2020, from the funeral home to Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, Illinois for an 11 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.

