James Crites James L. Crites, 92, of Waterloo, Illinois, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, born May 25, 1928 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri died Friday, June 26, 2020 at his residence. Jim was retired from Union Electric/Ameren. He was a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council 4596, and the American Legion Post 784, all of Cahokia, IL; and the Operating Engineers Local 148 of Maryville, IL. He was an avid golfer and gardener. He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Crites; his parents, Elmer "Pop" and Dorothy "Mom", nee Grojean, Crites; two brothers; two sisters; nieces; and nephews. Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Ann Crites, nee Kammer; his children, Vicki (Ed) Rotkvic, Belinda Chartrand, Lori Carter, and Timothy (Lily) Crites; a sister, Judy Brashear; two brothers, Jerome (Jan) Crites and David (Doris) Crites; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or Sandra's Comfort Inc., 7 Dilday Road, Rockwood IL 62280. Condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com. Services: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois with a Recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral procession to leave at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, from the funeral home to Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, Illinois for an 11:00 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial with Father Linus Umoren officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 30, 2020.