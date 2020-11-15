1/1
James L. Shelton
1945 - 2020

James L. Shelton
July 18, 1945 - November 12, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - James L. "Lloyd" Shelton, 75, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, July 18, 1945 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his residence in Belleville, IL.
He worked for Weigmann & Hubbell Electric Company for over 37 years. He was a member with Crossroad Trinity Church and Sheet Metal Worker's Union.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James A. and Hazel, nee Blackburn, Shelton; brother, Basil Shelton; sisters, Dorothy Blackburn, Ponda Bachlor and Diane O'Dell.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Shelton of Belleville, IL; children, Sheryl Geaschel-Woods & JW Woods of Cahokia, IL, Jay C. Shelton of Belleville, IL, Beth "Buffy" Shelton of Belleville, IL; brother, Eugene (Eva) Shelton of Bradenton, FL; sisters, Shirley (Bob) Dobler of Belleville, IL and Lela (Robert) Calahan of Granite City, IL; grandchildren, David J. (McKenzi) Geaschel and Kaitlin M. Geaschel (Kelly); 5 great grandchildren.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Crossroad Trinity Church.
Visitation: Visitation from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL and from 10:00 am - 11:00 am Monday, November 16, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL.
Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home with Pastor Nathan Brimm officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
NOV
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kurrus Funeral Home
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kurrus Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
anita Bell
November 13, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
anita Bell
