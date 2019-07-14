Home

Hardin County Funeral Services
Stone Church Rd
Rosiclare, IL 62982
(618) 285-6373
James Lane Obituary
James Lane James Alfred "Jason" Lane, 42, died July 10, 2019 at his home in Swansea, IL. Survivors include his daughters, Madeline Brook Lane of Bellville, IL., Daphne Morgan Lane of San Diego, CA. and Abigail Lane of Bellville, IL.; father, James Lane of Harrisburg, IL.; Stepfather Leon Beavers of Paducah, Kentuck; brothers, Paul Folta of Wilmington, N.C., Brad Lane of St. Louis, MO. and James "Bub" Lane of St. Louis, MO.; sisters, Linda Hanks of Harrisburg, IL. and Tammy Mesaris of Metropolis, IL. and step brothers, Chris Beavers of Harrisburg, IL. and Billy Joe Beavers of Golconda, IL. He was preceded in death by his mother, Reta Mae Beavers and grandparents, Alfred and Mary Davis. Donations may be made to the family Go Fund Me Page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/jason-lane-memorial-fund?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_cpgntopstickysmall_r Service: Services are scheduled for 1 PM Monday July 15, 2019 at Hardin County Funeral Service in Rosiclare, IL. With interment in Cave Hill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 11 AM until service time Monday at the funeral home. Hardin County Funeral Service
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 14, 2019
