LAUX - James A. Laux, age 84, formerly of Alton, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Anderson Hospital with his family by his side. He was born January 13, 1936. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are limited to 25 people at the graveside visitation Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00am until the committal service at 10:30am at Valhalla Memorial Park. Arrangements Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home.



