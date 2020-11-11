1/1
James Lewis Emmert
1935 - 2020
James Lewis Emmert
April 15, 1935 - November 8, 2020
Mascoutah, Illinois - James "Jim" Lewis Emmert, 85, of Mascoutah, IL, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
James was born April 15, 1935 in Dallas City, IL. He retired from the US Air Force after 28 years then worked for Andria's Steak Sauce for 15 years. Jim was a "farm boy" at heart and loved gardening. There was always a smile on his face and his family was most important to him.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Yukie Emmert (nee Sato); his parents, Richard Lowell and Lola Ellen Emmert (nee Deitrich) and brothers, Richard Emmert and Robert Emmert.
James is survived by his children, Kathleen Emmert of Mascoutah, IL, Kevin Emmert of O'Fallon, Il and Keith (Christina) Emmert of Rockford, IL; siblings, John (Sandy) Emmert of Argenta, IL and Barbara (Junior) Homan of Richland, MO; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Private Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery 2900 Sheridan Road, St Louis, MO.
Memorials may be made to the USO at https://www.uso.org/donate/donate-in-honor or Air Force Aid Society https://secure.afas.org.
Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.


Published in & from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
