Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
(618) 233-7200
James Leroy Lovatto James Leroy Lovatto, 90, of Belleville, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Alhambra Care Center. James was born on February 13, 1929 to Tillio "Ted" and Emily (nee Jouglard) Lovatto. He married Rose Mary Plummer on July 2, 1949. She preceded him in death on November 21, 2012. James served in the US Navy from 1946-1948. He was a member of the VFW Post 1117 in Caseyville and was a member of Teamsters local 688 for many years. Surviving are his nephews; Anthony (Helen) Lovatto, John (Delores) Lovatto, Alvin (Anita) Lovatto, Robert (Beverly) Lovatto, James (Marilyn) Lovatto and many great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Condolences may be expressed online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Service: A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29 at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, IL, 62208, from 11 am to 1 pm at which time the funeral to celebrate Mr. Lovattos' life will begin.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019
