|
|
|
LOYET- James G. Loyet, 88, passed away on December 5, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL and from 9 to 10 a.m., December 12 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., December 12, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL Interment with full military honors will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020