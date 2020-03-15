|
|
James Maloney James W. Maloney, Jr., age 76, of O'Fallon, Ill., born November 12, 1943 in Bushnell, Ill., died on Wednesday evening, March 11, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Ill. Jim was an Information Systems Tech in the Air Force, retiring in 1986. He also worked in civil service for many years. Jim was a talented freelance photographer and was a life member of VFW Post 805. He supported his wife Karen with her efforts and work with Looking Glass Playhouse in Lebanon. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Ina, nee Harty, Maloney; siblings Beth, Cora Evelyn, Christine, Robert, and Ruben; and his former wife Linda. Surviving are his wife Karen, nee Titter, Maloney, of O'Fallon, whom he married October 20, 2007; son Danny Maloney of Gurnee, Ill., granddaughter Olivia, and sister Rae Dean of Kenova, W.Va. Memorial donations are suggested to Looking Glass Playhouse and . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home. Funeral: 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the funeral home, with Pastor Don Long officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at O'Fallon City Cemetery. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020