Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
More Obituaries for James Manley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Manley


1956 - 2019
James Manley Obituary
James Manley James R Manley, 62, of New Athens, IL, born Thursday, November 15, 1956, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. ELizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon IL . James retired from Roho, he was a production manager for 37 years. He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Debra, nee Gavett, Manley; parents, James E and Dorothy, nee Eiler, Manley; son, Donald Manley; and a brother, Gary Manley. Surviving are his wife, Barbara, nee Houghlan, Manley of New Athens, IL; daughter, Bobbi (Dale) Lange of Waterloo, IL; son, James S. (Rebecca) Manley of Trenton, IL; step children, Misty Stickels of Shiloh, IL, Tonya (Richard) Moody of Belleville, IL, Donnie Helms of MO; brothers, Dennis (Janice) Manley of Mayfield, KY, Steven (Linda) Manley of Belleville, IL, David (Theresa) Manley of New Baden, IL; sister, Vicki (Jim) Mueller of Mascoutah, IL; grandchildren, Damon Lange, Jarrett Lange, Payten Manley, Baylee Manley, Sierra Garsnett, Conner Garsnett, Wesley Garsnett, Preston Stickels, Kayden Moody. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019
