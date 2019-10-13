|
James Manville James H. "Jim" Manville, 85, of Highland, IL, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Faith Care Center in Highland, surrounded by his family. Jim was born, November 28, 1933, to Lester and Stella (nee Easley) Manville in Marine, IL. On March 19, 1954, he married Mary Merkle at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL. Jim was a member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland. He retired from McDonnell Douglas Aircraft in 1990, after 31 years of service. Jim is survived by his two sons, Thomas James (Susan M.) Manville, Highland, IL and Scott Allan Manville, Holiday Shores, IL; grandchildren, Craig Allan (Amber) Manville, Timothy James (Ashley) Manville, Blake Allan (Maria) Manville, and Nicholas Allan Manville; great grandchildren, Camden, Brinnely, Emmory and Landon Manville; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Stella Manville; wife, Mary Manville; brothers and sisters, Della May Cabbage, Bill Manville, Roger Manville, Bobby Manville and Mira June. Memorials may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL Service: Private service will be held. Burial at City Cemetery, Highland, IL. Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019