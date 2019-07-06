James Massa James Joseph Massa, 87, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away on June 26, 2019. He was born February 25th,1932, in East St. Louis, Illinois to Joseph Massa and Martha Oram Massa. James is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his former spouse, Geraldine Bowers Massa, his only child, David James Massa; and siblings Leonard (Lenny) Eugene Massa of Maryville, Illinois, Ronald Leroy (Tony) Massa of Pacific Missouri and Martha ( Sissy) Joann Massa of Collinsville, Illinois and twin grandchildren, Ethan David Massa and Erin Elizabeth Massa and daughter-in-law Tracy Ehrhardt Massa. He is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. James served his country during the Korean War as a pilot in the Air Force. James was a lawyer in Collinsville, Illinois and a member of the American Bar Association and the Illi139nois State Bar Association. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the . Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com . Service: At James request, he has been cremated. A Celebration of Life in his honor will be celebrated on Saturday, August 10, 2019. A memorial visitation will be from 10:00 A.M- 11:00 A.M. at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 6, 2019