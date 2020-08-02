James McKechan

MCKECHAN- James R. "Jim" McKechan, 78 of Granite City passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. In celebration of Jim's life, a drive by visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Private family funeral services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be scheduled for a later date at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.



