1/
James McKechan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCKECHAN- James R. "Jim" McKechan, 78 of Granite City passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. In celebration of Jim's life, a drive by visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Private family funeral services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be scheduled for a later date at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved