James Mease James Mease, 72, of Arnold, MO, born Wednesday, February 11, 1948 in East Chicago, IN, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at his residence in Arnold, MO. Jim worked as a Manager for AT&T. He was a natural athlete, in fact some would say he was the best 2nd baseman to ever play for Belleville West High School. He coached his kids and family in sports for many years. He was involved in Telephone Pioneers for several years, and president of a local St. Louis chapter. He was very involved in Gateway Cursillo, where he excelled as Rector. Jim loved playing trivia, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and was an avid sports fan who loved the Blues, Cardinals and the Fighting Illini. He was preceded in death by his parents, William J. and Adele G., nee Dauer, Mease. Surviving are his children, Trish (Mark) Denton of Belleville, IL, William J. (Sarah) Mease of Williamston, SC; devoted girlfriend, Frances Anderson; sister, Jean Schisler of St. Charles, MO; grandchildren, Addison Denton, Kathryn Denton, Jameson Mease, Liam Mease, Millie Mease; dear nieces, nephews, and cousins. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of sending flowers, please donate to or the Cancer Research Institute. Funeral: Private graveside services will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 8, 2020
