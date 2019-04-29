|
James "Jamie" J. Mercer James Mercer, 60, of Waterloo, IL., born on September 7, 1958 in St. Louis, MO., passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Barnes/Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO. Jamie was employed as a salesman for M & L frozen Food in St. Louis, MO. He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, IL; and the Knights of Columbus Council #1334 in Waterloo, IL. He also was an avid golfer. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Marie( Gentili), Mercer and a brother, John P. Mercer. Surviving are his loving wife of 32 years, Mary J. Mercer, nee Hoock; his children Ryan (Rachel Krost) Mercer of Wildwood, MO., Samuel (Alissa Hitzemann) Mercer of Waterloo, IL. and Joseph (Sammie Ratz) Mercer of Waterloo, IL; two brothers, Joseph (Debbie) Mercer, and Jerry Mercer, both of Columbia, IL; and a granddaughter, Alaina Lynn Mercer. He was also a dear cousin, uncle and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com Memorials may be given to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Visitation: A Memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday April 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia, IL. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday May 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, IL. with Father Osang Idagbo officiating. Burial will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 29, 2019
