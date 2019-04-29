Resources More Obituaries for James Mercer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Mercer

Obituary Flowers James "Jamie" J. Mercer James Mercer, 60, of Waterloo, IL., born on September 7, 1958 in St. Louis, MO., passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Barnes/Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO. Jamie was employed as a salesman for M & L frozen Food in St. Louis, MO. He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, IL; and the Knights of Columbus Council #1334 in Waterloo, IL. He also was an avid golfer. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Marie( Gentili), Mercer and a brother, John P. Mercer. Surviving are his loving wife of 32 years, Mary J. Mercer, nee Hoock; his children Ryan (Rachel Krost) Mercer of Wildwood, MO., Samuel (Alissa Hitzemann) Mercer of Waterloo, IL. and Joseph (Sammie Ratz) Mercer of Waterloo, IL; two brothers, Joseph (Debbie) Mercer, and Jerry Mercer, both of Columbia, IL; and a granddaughter, Alaina Lynn Mercer. He was also a dear cousin, uncle and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com Memorials may be given to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Visitation: A Memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday April 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia, IL. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday May 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, IL. with Father Osang Idagbo officiating. Burial will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo, IL.



