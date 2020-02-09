|
MERRELL- James D. Merrell Sr., 89, of Troy, IL, born August 27, 1930 in Fulton, KY and passed away on Friday February 7, 2020. Friends may call 5 to 7 pm on Sunday, February 9 and 10 to 11 am Monday, February 10 at Troy United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held 11 am Monday, February 10 at Troy United Methodist Church with the Rev. Andy Adams officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be in Friedens Cemetery, Troy, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020