James Middleton James Allen "Derby AL" Middleton, 65, of Sauget, Illinois, formerly of Cahokia, llinois., born December 26, 1953 in Sikeston, Missouri; passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Missouri.. Derby Al was employed by IDOT of Illinois; he was the owner/operator of the former Derby Al's Restaurant in Cahokia, IL. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and was a member of the Motorhead Motorcycle Club of Illinois. He was preceded in death by his father, James Alton Middleton. Surviving are his mother, Venita (Cliff) Middleton-Hults of Cahokia, IL.; a sister, Terrie (David) Lewis of O'Fallon, MO.; a nephew, Andy Lemons; a niece, Kim Hedges; a great nephew, Liam Lemons; two great nieces, Kailynn Hedges, Isabella Prakit ; and many friends. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Service: Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Braun Colonial Funeral Home Cahokia, Illinois, followed immediately by a funeral service at 12:00 noon at the funeral home, with Tim Ruiz officiating. In following his wishes a private cremation was to take place.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 20, 2019