James "Jim" Mitchell James Mitchell Sr., 84, of Caseyville, IL, born, August 21, 1934, in East Saint Louis, IL, passed away, February 15, 2019, in Maryville, IL. Jim was a devoted and dedicated family man. He married the love of his life, Ruby Jean Jones in 1964, and together raised three children. Before retiring as a sheet metal worker, Jim was a Fireman in National City, IL, a suburb of East St Louis. Jim also served as Fire Chief of the National City stockyards in East St Louis for several years. Jim also enjoyed the outdoors, traveling and being an avid hunter. His most precious moments were those spent with his family. He was a loving father, grandpa, great and great-great grandpa, uncle, and friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 30 years, Ruby Jean (nee Jones) Mitchell, his parents; James R. and Roba L. (nee Tucker) Mitchell, his great grandson, who passed in infancy; Calvin Perez, siblings; Bert, Mitch, and George Mitchell, Susie Pate, Elizabeth Walsh, and Birdie Gillison. Surviving him are his children; Jim (Sandy) Mitchell Jr., Debbie Franke, and Bonnie Franke, his grandchildren; Jamie (fianc‚ Kory Perez) Mitchell, Mandy Mitchell, Stacie (Matt) West, Reno (Brandiss) Franke, Billy (Roxanne) Franke, Jeree (Kevin) Bronnbauer, and Tony Bucaro, great grandchildren; Olivia, Kory Jr., Jensen, Ciara (fianc‚ Kelsey), Garret, Daniel, Cassidy, Parker, Max, Brodie, Lola, and Cooper, great-great grandchildren, Kionne and Kinslee, special friend, Lillian Mitchell, and a number of dear nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Those wishing to make a charitable contribution in Jim's name may make those to , in association to him being a former Shriner. Additional memories and condolences may be made online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com Vistation: Family and friends may visit from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, located at 3412 Frank Scott Pkwy W, Belleville IL 62223. Service: Will being immediately following visitation at 7:00 pm, Thursday, February 21, 2019. Entombment to take place privately at Valhalla Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary