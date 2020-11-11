1/1
James Obst
November 7, 1933 - November 8, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - James H. "Jim" Obst, 87, of Belleville, IL, born November 7, 1933, in Belleville, IL, died Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.
Mr. Obst was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church in Belleville, IL. Jim graduated from Belleville Township High School in 1951. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in August, 1954, and was assigned to the USS Johnston. He was discharged in December, 1957, attaining the rank of 1st Class Pipefitter. He worked as a plumber for 44 years in the Belleville area.
On May 17, 1958, Jim married Shirley Jean Schmitz of Belleville. Their son Michael was born in December, 1959. Through the years, he was a member of the Walther League, Zion Church choir, Couples Club, and Board of Properties.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland F. and Caroline J., nee Kottmann, Obst; two brothers, Lester and Alan Obst; sister-in-law, Betty Obst and Mary Knepper; and a brother-in-law, Walter Knepper.
Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley J. Obst, nee Schmitz; his son, Michael (Sandra) Obst of Belleville, IL; three granddaughters, Stacey (Scott) Paule, Leslie (Dan) Prescott, and Katie (Rudy) Croon; ten great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Obst.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Brian Downs officiating.
Burial with military honors will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
NOV
13
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
NOV
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
