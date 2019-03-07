James "Jamie" Paul Madura James Madura, 55, of York, PA died unexpectedly Wednesday, February 13, 2019, while on a business trip in Maryland. Born February 7, 1964 in East St. Louis, Illinois, he was the son of Jacque (Alvarez) Madura and the late James R. Madura of Belleville, IL. In 1987, Jamie moved to York, Pennsylvania with his wife Lynnette to raise their family. He was a long time member of the Victory Athletic Association, and played softball for the Victory Club as well as several other teams in the area. He was also a member of the Hawks Club. He was employed as a Sales Engineer for Kennametal in Latrobe, PA. Jamie was a bright light whose outgoing personality, warm smile and ample sense of humor left an indelible impression on those he met. His love of cooking and fun made his "Seccion Ocho's Cantina" a popular gathering spot for friends, family and "framily." Surviving him are his wife of 31 years Lynnette Madura of York, PA; two sons, Joshua and Jakob (Bobbilea) of York, PA, Brother Jeff (Paula) Madura of Kansas City, KS and Sister Tina (John) Sambo of Swansea, IL, Mother-in-law Anna (Steve) Fink of Belleville, IL, Sister-in-laws Virginia (Chris) Trimmer of York, PA, Jodi (Pat) Gleeson of Belleville, IL, Chrissy (Jim) Johnson of O'Fallon, IL, Patty Miller of Fairview Heights, IL, and Kelly (Felicia) Willis of Fairview Heights, IL. Jamie was also a loving "Uncle J.J." to his nieces and nephews Hannah Sambo, Emily and Maggie Madura, Caitlin, Ella and Patrick Gleeson, Braden and Boston Johnson, Ayden Lyles, John Hunter Miller, and Madelin Trimmer. He was also a proud "grandfather" of his favorite family members, his "granpups" Zainer, Pudgy, and Wiggle Butt. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jamie's name to: Community Interfaith Food Pantry, 1218 West Main Street'Belleville, IL 62220. Visitation: A Family services from 9-10am and friends may visit from 10am to noon. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Cornerstone Christian Church, 775 N Green Mount Road, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Please join the family for a Celebration of Life Ceremony on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Cornerstone Christian Church, 775 N Green Mount Road, Belleville, IL.



