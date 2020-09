PEROTTI - James Michael Perotti, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was born on January 12, 1943. Visitation Friday October 2, 2020 from 9am until the time of services at 10am at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 25 people will be allowed in the building at a time and the wearing of facial coverings is required. Arrangements by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Huneral Home.



