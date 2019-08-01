|
James Peters James M. Peters, 79, of Lebanon, IL, died, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL, with his family by his side. James was born July 18, 1940, to Frances and Gertrude (nee Kruep) Peters in Breese, IL. On April 24, 1965, he married Judy Vunetich, at St. Clair Catholic Church in O'Fallon, IL. Jim had a passion for fishing and golf. He loved his wife, kids, grandkids and great granddaughter. Jim's favorite pastime was aggravating and teasing people. He loved to have a good laugh. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Judy Peters, Lebanon, IL; children, Diana (Bruce) Faris, Oklahoma City, OK, Steve (Gayla) Peters, Lebanon, IL; grandchildren, Alysha (Jay) Higgins, Cassidy Faris, Evan Faris, Madison Peters, Gavin Peters; great granddaughter, Addilynn Higgins; sister, Phyllis (Henry) Garcia, Breese, IL; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Gertrude Peters; brother, Lavergne Peters; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Peters; and four nieces. Memorials may be made to the Donor's choice. Visitation: Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL. The family has requested casual attire for the visitation and service. Funeral Service: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 12:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL with Msgr. Jim Margason officiating Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019