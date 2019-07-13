Home

Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home
Columbia, IL
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Braun Family Funeral Home
Columbia, IL
James Pettigrew Obituary
James Pettigrew Reverend James A. Pettigrew, 92, of Belleville, Illinois, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, born September 6, 1926 in Adamsville, Tennessee, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Mar-Ka Nursing Home in Mascoutah, Illinois. Rev. Pettigrew was a retired meat cutter and was a past president of the Amalgamated Meat Cutters and Butchers Workmen of North America, Local 545 of St. Louis, MO. He also served as the Business Agent for Local 655, also in St. Louis.. He was also a retired preacher and once had his own church-Cahokia Baptist Church. He was a member of Jerome Lane Baptist Church in Cahokia, IL. Mr. Pettigrew was a World War II, U.S. Army veteran where he received two Bronze Stars. In his younger days he worked as a farmer and he picked cotton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Louise Pettigrew, nee Davis; his parents, Hubert and Ruby, nee Moore, Pettigrew; a grandson, Chuck Anderson; a brother, Lee Pettigrew; two sisters, Jean Bingaman and Eloise Bommarito. Surviving are his daughters, Carol (Rick) Anderson-Elam and Brenda Mueller both of Belleville, IL; a sister, Martha (Doug) Cannady of Dallas TX; nine grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren, Ellie, Charlotte, Daisy, and Karmah. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to Jerome Lane Baptist Church, Cahokia, IL Service: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. Funeral services will held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the funeral home, with Reverend Richard Elam officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 13, 2019
