James R. Andrews
1930 - 2020
James R. Andrews
November 10, 1930 - November 11, 2020
Freeburg, Illinois - James R. Andrews
November 10, 1930 - November 11, 2020
James R. Andrews, age 90, of Freeburg, Illinois, born November 10, 1930 in East St. Louis, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, November 11,2020 at his residence.
He was a Charter Member and Trustee of Faith Baptist Church, Freeburg, Il.
He was a Certified Safety Professional (CSP) and member of the American Society of Safety Engineers, where he served as a past president of the St. Louis Chapter.
He served in the Naval Air Reserves for 12 years. He was a private pilot and loved flying. He was an avid fisherman.
During his employment years, he worked for Terminal Railroad, as a locomotive engineer. At Union Electric Company (Ameren), he was an electrical lineman and a member of IBEW Local 309 and remained a member for 65 years. He was a Safety Consultant for Ralston Purina Company and Employer's Insurance of Wausau, Wisconsin.
He retired as Vice-President and Safety Director for Fred Weber Inc. in Maryland Heights, Missouri and the annual "Jim Andrews Safety Leadership Award" was established in his honor.
During his retirement, he served as Safety Advisor for the Taum Sauk Dam project; Bloomsdale Excavating Company, Bloomsdale, MO and Gerstner Electric Company, St. Louis, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alva & Gladys (Bounds) Andrews, sister, Shirley Busch and Carole Mitchell, brother-in-laws, Ronnie Ross and Ronald Busch.
He is survived by his wife, Darling (Ross) Andrews, a daughter, Linda Williams, a granddaughter, Rosalie Williams, a grandson, Blake Williams, a great-granddaughter, Gabriella, a sister, LaVerne (Jack) Ostermann, brother-in-laws, Jim (Pat) Ross, David (Mary) Ross, a sister-in-law, Gloria Ross, nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, at Kurrus Funeral Home, 1773 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL from 6:00 - 9:00 pm.
Friends may visit on Saturday, November 21, at Faith Baptist Church, 4 West High St., Freeburg, IL from 9:30 - 10:30 am.
Funeral service will be at Faith Baptist Church at 10:30 am with Pastor Nick Greenfield and Pastor Dennis Morgan officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed at www.faithfreeburg.com/events. Interment will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be given to Faith Baptist Church, P.O. Box 150 Freeburg, IL 62243.
Arrangements handled by Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
NOV
21
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Faith Baptist Church
NOV
21
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Faith Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
