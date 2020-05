HALLER - James R. Haller Sr., 75, of Highland, IL, passed away at 3:15 a.m. Fri. Apr. 30, 2020 in Trenton, IL, surrounded by his family while under hospice care. He was born May 11, 1944 in Maryville, IL. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with online information and guestbook are available through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory at www.wojstrom.com