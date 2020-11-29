1/1
James R. "Chip" Mersinger
1947 - 2020
James R. "Chip" Mersinger,
March 22, 1947 - November 26, 2020
Edwardsville, Illinois - James R. "Chip" Mersinger, 73, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at DePaul
Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born March 22, 1947 in Granite City, the son of the late James C. and Pauline P. (Revak) Mersinger. He married Barbara J. (Fox) Mersinger on March 21, 1987 at Calvary Baptist Church in Granite City and she survives. He retired from Granite City Steel after many years of dedicated service as a weigher record clerk. Chip was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Maryville where he was on the counting committee and a former longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church where he had served many years as the treasurer and sound technician. He was a proud member of the Granite City Masonic Lodge #835 and served as a Shriner with the Ainad Shriners of East St. Louis. He also was a member of the Edwardsville Sportsman's Club and always enjoyed cooking. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and many close friends. In addition to his beloved wife of over 33 years, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Lisa Mersinger of Bethalto; a step-daughter and step-son-in-law, April and Brent Nelson of Zion; grandchildren, Reese and Max Mersinger; step- grandchildren, Brandon, Blake and Brody Nelson; step-great-grandchildren, Madison and Brayden; father-in-law, Joseph Fox of Patterson, Missouri; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Deborah and Lonnie Dye of Serena and Janet and Mike Matchett of Montville, New Jersey; cousins; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunt, Ethel "Dolly" Bauer and his mother-in-law, Lorene Fox.
In celebration of his life, a drive through visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel,
3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 3:00
p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at First Baptist Church in Maryville on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Dr. Tom Hufty officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Maryville or to Shriner's Hospital for Children and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
DEC
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
DEC
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 29, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy and are in my thoughts and prayers. I remember Jim from the Sportsman Club. He will be missed.
Donna Grable
Acquaintance
